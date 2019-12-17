Butler Eagle

Marie "Toni" Cronin

  • "Cronin's Sorry to hear about your lose she will be missed...."
    - John Davis
Service Information
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA
16053
(724)-486-3500
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church
125 Buttercup Road
Butler, PA
View Map
Obituary
Marie "Toni" Cronin, 81, of Meridian passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler.
Marie will be laid to rest privately in the mausoleum at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, Pa.
A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Butler Eagle.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019
