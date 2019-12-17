Marie "Toni" Cronin, 81, of Meridian passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler.
Marie will be laid to rest privately in the mausoleum at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, Pa.
A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Butler Eagle.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019