Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie "Toni" Cronin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie "Toni" Cronin, 81, of Meridian passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Jan. 21, 1938, in Meyersdale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Annabali Tattarelli and Yolanda DiPasquale Tattarelli.

Toni was an active supporter of Butler High School athletics during her boys' high school years.

She helped her husband run and manage the family business, Kings Drug Store, in Rural Valley.

Toni was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church and was past president of the Junior Women's Club of Butler. She was a Pitt football fanatic and a longtime season ticket holder.

Toni never did anything halfway; everything was done with the utmost attention to detail. She was a loving wife, mother and Nana to her beloved grandchildren, who will dearly miss her.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 59 years, Norbert S. Cronin, whom she married Feb. 28, 1960; her children, Mark L. Cronin and his wife, Teri, of North Potomac, Md., and Christopher J. Cronin and his wife, Michelle, of Mars; her grandchildren, Ryan Cronin of Richmond, Va., Rachel Cronin of South Bend, Ind., and Emily Cronin of Mars; her sisters, Sylvia Hare of Hyndman, Pa., and Lorraine Frohnapfel of Martins Ferry, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

CRONIN - Family and friends of Marie "Toni" Cronin, who died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler, with the Rev. Father William D. Wuenschel celebrating.

Toni will be laid to rest privately at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to a .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Marie "Toni" Cronin, 81, of Meridian passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.Born Jan. 21, 1938, in Meyersdale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Annabali Tattarelli and Yolanda DiPasquale Tattarelli.Toni was an active supporter of Butler High School athletics during her boys' high school years.She helped her husband run and manage the family business, Kings Drug Store, in Rural Valley.Toni was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church and was past president of the Junior Women's Club of Butler. She was a Pitt football fanatic and a longtime season ticket holder.Toni never did anything halfway; everything was done with the utmost attention to detail. She was a loving wife, mother and Nana to her beloved grandchildren, who will dearly miss her.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 59 years, Norbert S. Cronin, whom she married Feb. 28, 1960; her children, Mark L. Cronin and his wife, Teri, of North Potomac, Md., and Christopher J. Cronin and his wife, Michelle, of Mars; her grandchildren, Ryan Cronin of Richmond, Va., Rachel Cronin of South Bend, Ind., and Emily Cronin of Mars; her sisters, Sylvia Hare of Hyndman, Pa., and Lorraine Frohnapfel of Martins Ferry, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.CRONIN - Family and friends of Marie "Toni" Cronin, who died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler, with the Rev. Father William D. Wuenschel celebrating.Toni will be laid to rest privately at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester.Memorial donations may be made in her honor to a .Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations