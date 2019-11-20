Butler Eagle

Marie D. Holom (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-287-4073
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
432 Center Ave.
Butler, PA
Obituary
Marie D. Holom, 95, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born May 18, 1924, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Clara Pasqualichio DiTullio.
She was a homemaker, and she was also formerly employed as a secretary for the Bantam Car Co.
Marie was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church and the Altar Ladies of St. Michael.
She is survived by one son, Victor M. Holom and his wife, Suzanne, of Menifee, Calif.; one daughter, Joyce Collins of Butler; one sister, Rose Mae Boster of Oceanside, Calif.; two grandchildren, Todd Collins and his wife, Michelle, of Sarver, and Lisa M. Collins of Butler; and two great-grandchildren, Elizah Collins and Avarie Collins, both of Sarver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Holom, who passed away Jan. 17, 1988; one daughter, Kathleen Holom, who passed away March 24, 2000; her son-in-law, Dennis Collins, who passed away Aug. 8, 2013; two brothers; and one sister.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019
