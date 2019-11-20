Marie D. Holom, 95, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born May 18, 1924, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Clara Pasqualichio DiTullio.
She was a homemaker, and she was also formerly employed as a secretary for the Bantam Car Co.
Marie was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church and the Altar Ladies of St. Michael.
She is survived by one son, Victor M. Holom and his wife, Suzanne, of Menifee, Calif.; one daughter, Joyce Collins of Butler; one sister, Rose Mae Boster of Oceanside, Calif.; two grandchildren, Todd Collins and his wife, Michelle, of Sarver, and Lisa M. Collins of Butler; and two great-grandchildren, Elizah Collins and Avarie Collins, both of Sarver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Holom, who passed away Jan. 17, 1988; one daughter, Kathleen Holom, who passed away March 24, 2000; her son-in-law, Dennis Collins, who passed away Aug. 8, 2013; two brothers; and one sister.
HOLOM - Friends of Marie D. Holom, who died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.
Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019