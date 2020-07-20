Marie Ellen Smith, 84, of Saegertown, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Meadville Medical Center.
Marie was born on Dec. 19, 1935, in Butler, and was a daughter of the late John and Twila (Stevens) Welch.
On June 29, 1957, Marie married James R. Smith. He survives.
She was an active member of New Beginnings Church of God, where she volunteered in whatever capacity was needed. She was always willing to help.
Marie was a 1954 graduate of Butler High School.
She became employed by Penncrest School District in the food service department, first in the middle school and later at the new high school. After having attended classes at Penn State University, she became employed as a school secretary and later retired from Saegertown High School, with nearly 30 years of service to the district.
She was a member of Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, where she served and was a past president. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, a former member of Hayfield Grange and Saegertown Women's Improvement Club.
Marie came to love her Sunday car rides, which often took her to Sara's in Erie. Its nostalgia reminded her of years gone by and of her roller skating days, when she met her future husband, Jim. For more than 50 years, they roller skated for fun and in competitions, having won several trophies in the process.
Marie also loved working in her flower gardens as well as cooking for her family. Time spent with family, including her siblings, nieces and nephews, was very important to her. She will be deeply missed.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, Jim, Marie is survived by two sons, John R. (Julie) Smith and Robert J. Smith, both of Saegertown; a step-great-grandson, Carson; three sisters, Ruth Lemmon of Saxonburg, Amanda (William) Garrison and Vivian Roxberry, both of Butler; three brothers, James Welch of Akron, Ohio, Lester (Suzanne) Welch, who is a twin to Vivian, and Mark L. Welch, both of Butler; her dear friends, John and Toots Hotchkiss of Saegertown; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Welch.
SMITH - Family and friends of Marie Ellen Smith, who died Friday, July 17, 2020, are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, and from 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday at New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville, where funeral services will follow at noon with Pastor Temple Jarrell officiating. CDC guidelines of social distancing and mask wearing will be followed.
Marie will be laid to rest in Venango Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 330 Broad St., Saegertown.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 164, Saegertown, PA 16433, or Hayfield Grange #800, 19935 Grange Center Road, Saegertown, PA 16433.
