Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie I. McCafferty. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marie I. McCafferty, 88, of Butler passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries. Born Jan. 5, 1931, she was the daughter of Thomas S. Clark and Carrie Thornberg Clark.



She married William McCafferty on Dec. 8, 1950, in Saxonburg. They planned to be married on Dec. 5, but a snow storm delayed the ceremony. They were married for 51 years. Bill passed away Jan. 4, 2002. They enjoyed dining out, traveling and remodeling homes together. They loved the time they spent with family.

Marie graduated from Butler Beauty School and operated Marie's Beauty Shop for 41 years. Many customers became close friends.

Marie played in a 500 card club for over 40 years. She was an avid cat lover.



Surviving are her daughter, Deborah (William) Rhodaberger of Tecumseh, Mich.; two granddaughters, Leigh (Rock) Mills of Strongsville, Ohio, and Jill (David) Foldes of Chicago, Ill.; two great-granddaughters, Colette Mills and Mae Foldes; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William McCafferty; one grandson; and five siblings.



Thanks to all of the special people who were there for Marie throughout the years - relatives, neighbors and friends. There were many wonderful staff members at Concordia, Good Samaritan Hospice and Butler Hospital who assisted her during her health challenges.



MCCAFFERTY - A private burial for Marie I. McCafferty, who died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, was held at Sarversville Cemetery.

A celebration of Marie's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg. Come and enjoy a few of Marie's favorite desserts.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Good Samaritan Hospice Staff Appreciation Fund, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023 or Tecumseh Service Club, Box 375, Tecumseh, MI 49286.

Please visit Marie I. McCafferty, 88, of Butler passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries. Born Jan. 5, 1931, she was the daughter of Thomas S. Clark and Carrie Thornberg Clark.She married William McCafferty on Dec. 8, 1950, in Saxonburg. They planned to be married on Dec. 5, but a snow storm delayed the ceremony. They were married for 51 years. Bill passed away Jan. 4, 2002. They enjoyed dining out, traveling and remodeling homes together. They loved the time they spent with family.Marie graduated from Butler Beauty School and operated Marie's Beauty Shop for 41 years. Many customers became close friends.Marie played in a 500 card club for over 40 years. She was an avid cat lover.Surviving are her daughter, Deborah (William) Rhodaberger of Tecumseh, Mich.; two granddaughters, Leigh (Rock) Mills of Strongsville, Ohio, and Jill (David) Foldes of Chicago, Ill.; two great-granddaughters, Colette Mills and Mae Foldes; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William McCafferty; one grandson; and five siblings.Thanks to all of the special people who were there for Marie throughout the years - relatives, neighbors and friends. There were many wonderful staff members at Concordia, Good Samaritan Hospice and Butler Hospital who assisted her during her health challenges.MCCAFFERTY - A private burial for Marie I. McCafferty, who died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, was held at Sarversville Cemetery.A celebration of Marie's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg. Come and enjoy a few of Marie's favorite desserts.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Good Samaritan Hospice Staff Appreciation Fund, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023 or Tecumseh Service Club, Box 375, Tecumseh, MI 49286.Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close