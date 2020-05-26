Marie "Mary" Maxim, 103, of Butler, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Jan. 29, 1917, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Wallace and Susanna (Prexta) Uram.
She was a homemaker and a life member of St. John the Baptiste Byzantine Catholic Church in Lyndora.
She was the only original resident of Cliffside Apartments, until her move to "Under Our Wings" in 2008.
She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Carole (Palmer) Marini of California; her sister, Helen Grystar of Butler; her grandchildren, Marian (Dr. Richard) Holm of California, Vince (Noelle) Marini of Harrisburg, and Billy Jo (Chris) Maxim of Pittsburgh; and her great-grandchildren, Steven Holm and Kathrine Holm, both of California, Ava and Zachary Marini, both of Harrisburg, Trey Arno of North Carolina, and Jacob Brightmeyer of Ford City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Maxim, whom she married Aug. 31, 1938, and who passed away July 27, 1972; a son, William Maxim Jr.; a daughter, Rosemarie Gaiser; and four brothers, Mitchell, John, Nick and William Uram.
MAXIM - All arrangements are private for the family and friends of Marie "Mary" Maxim, who died Saturday, May 23, 2020, and are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Born Jan. 29, 1917, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Wallace and Susanna (Prexta) Uram.
She was a homemaker and a life member of St. John the Baptiste Byzantine Catholic Church in Lyndora.
She was the only original resident of Cliffside Apartments, until her move to "Under Our Wings" in 2008.
She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Carole (Palmer) Marini of California; her sister, Helen Grystar of Butler; her grandchildren, Marian (Dr. Richard) Holm of California, Vince (Noelle) Marini of Harrisburg, and Billy Jo (Chris) Maxim of Pittsburgh; and her great-grandchildren, Steven Holm and Kathrine Holm, both of California, Ava and Zachary Marini, both of Harrisburg, Trey Arno of North Carolina, and Jacob Brightmeyer of Ford City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Maxim, whom she married Aug. 31, 1938, and who passed away July 27, 1972; a son, William Maxim Jr.; a daughter, Rosemarie Gaiser; and four brothers, Mitchell, John, Nick and William Uram.
MAXIM - All arrangements are private for the family and friends of Marie "Mary" Maxim, who died Saturday, May 23, 2020, and are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 26, 2020.