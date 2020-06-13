Marie T. Klutinoty
1920 - 2020
Marie T. Galante Klutinoty, 99, of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Butler, peacefully passed away in her home on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Born Nov. 5, 1920, in Butler, she was a daughter of Michael A. and Madeline DeFoggi Galante.
Marie was employed for 35 years as a secretary in the public relations/government affairs office at Butler Armco. She retired in 1982.
She was the first woman to serve as president of the Armco Veterans Club. She was also a past president of the Armco Women's Club and a former board member and secretary of Armco Country Club.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
Marie is survived by her stepson, Dr. George Klutinoty of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one sister, Louise Leyland of Butler; one brother, Virgil "Vic" Galante and his wife, Dorothy, of Butler; one sister-in-law, Avelin Galante of Butler; a number of step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Klutinoty; two stepsons, Buddy and Tony Klutinoty; one stepdaughter, Fontaine Kearse; one brother, Richard "Dick" Galante; and two sisters, Rose Dorcy and Frances Creese.
KLUTINOTY - Funeral services for Marie T. Galante Klutinoty, who died Thursday, June 4, 2020, were held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
The family requests memorial donations to The ARC of Butler County, 100 N. Washington St., Butler, PA 16001.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
