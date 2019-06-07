Marilyn B. Levin, 84, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at her residence.
She was born July 23, 1934, in New York, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Bert Blank and the late Edith Markel Blank.
Marilyn was co-owner at L&L Glass and Paint Co.
She was a member of the Congregation B'nai Abraham. Marilyn was a president of Sisterhood. She enjoyed playing bingo and slot machines.
Marilyn is survived by her three sons, Scott (Ronna) Levin of Pittsburgh, Joseph Levin of Butler, and Eric (Michelle) Levin of Butler; five grandchildren, Katy and Erica Levin, and triplets, Jordan, Marni and Kayla Levin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard "Bernie" H. Levin, whom she married on Dec. 25, 1955, and who passed away on Sept. 13, 2013.
LEVIN - Family and friends of Marilyn B. Levin, who died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, will be received from noon until 1 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Cantor Michal Gray-Schaffer of Congregation B'nai Abraham officiating.
Burial will take place at Congregation B'nai Abraham Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Congregation B'nai Abraham, 519 N. Main St., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 7, 2019