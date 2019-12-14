Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn E. Kane. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn E. Kane, 78, of Butler passed away early Friday morning at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Born May 7, 1941, in Lyndora, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna (Supko) Holot.

Marilyn was married May 6, 1961, to Paul D. Kane Sr., also of Lyndora.

A 1959 graduate of Butler High School, Marilyn graduated in 1960 from the Earl Wheeler School of Modeling in Pittsburgh. She was certified to teach modeling through the former World Modeling Association of New York City, and received casting training in New York City and Los Angeles.

For 48 years, Marilyn was the owner and executive director of the Marilyn E. Kane Finishing and Modeling School and Agency, which she opened in Butler in 1970. She taught personal improvement, modeling and acting for students ages 3 to adult. She trained, cast and booked numerous individuals who went on to have roles in soap operas; movies; local, regional and national TV commercials; national print and promotional work; and designer fashion shows, as well as model in London, Paris, Nice (France), New York City and other major cities within the U.S.

Marilyn was well-known as producer and executive director of the Miss Butler County USA and Miss Butler County Teen USA pageants of the Miss USA/Universe system. She was instrumental in producing three titleholders of the International Fashion Model Award, a Junior International Fashion Model Award, plus numerous winners in modeling and pageantry on the national and international levels. She also was the founder and executive producer/director of the Cameo Model USA and Butler County kids pageants. Throughout her career, she organized and served as fashion show coordinator for numerous events benefiting , Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, and the Easter Seals Society.

Marilyn was very accomplished in her field and earned well-deserved recognition for her work. A lifetime member of the former World Modeling Association, she received numerous WMA Director of the Year awards and was selected for inclusion in numerous "Who's Who" industry publications over the years, including the 16th edition of "Who's Who in the World" and several editions of "Who's Who in American Women." She was a recipient of the 1991-1992 International Woman of the Year Award from the International Biographical Center, Cambridge, England, in recognition of her services to the modeling and show business industries. She also was an award-winning headshot and fashion model photographer.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; and several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Surviving are her husband, Paul D. Kane of Butler; two daughters, Col. Kris Kane, USAF (Ret.) of Navarre, Fla., and Marilyn E. Kane of Butler; her son, Paul D. (Tammy) Kane Jr. of Bethel Park; a granddaughter, Alyssa M. Kane of Bethel Park; a brother, James R. Holot of New Jersey; and a number of cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved former students. But, perhaps she'll be missed most of all by her beloved toy poodle, Spunky.

KANE - Friends of Marilyn E. Kane, who died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Parastas services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 105 Kohler Ave., Lyndora. The Rev. Radko Blichar will officiate.

Interment will follow at Northside Cemetery in Butler.

Interment will follow at Northside Cemetery in Butler.



