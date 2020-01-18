Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Elizabeth Griffith. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Forestville United Methodist Church 124 Boyers Road Forestville , PA View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Forestville United Methodist Church 124 Boyers Road Forestville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Elizabeth Griffith, 72, of Harrisville passed away at the former Grove City Medical Center, now called Allegheny Health Network-Grove City at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

Marilyn was born Dec. 10, 1947, in Glen Gardner, Hunterdon County, N.J. to Frank Herbert Puterbaugh and Gertrude Eva Wilson Puterbaugh.

She married Bobbie Wayne Griffith on Nov. 21, 1970.

Marilyn received her undergraduate degree in Spanish education and while living in Texas, completed her master's degree in gifted education.

She taught Spanish at Bangor High School in Pennsylvania during the 1980s and 1990s. Later in the 1990s until the early 2000s, she taught Spanish and the gifted and talented program at Sweeny High School in Texas.

Marilyn was a member of Forestville United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's Group.

She was an active member of Lions Clubs International, belonging initially in Texas, and later in Harrisville. She served as the Lions vice district governor in Texas, when health issues forced a decline in her activities.

Marilyn was an avid and outstanding baker, loved making pottery and collecting dolls. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Marilyn was loved by all who met her. She always had a smile on her face and a positive outlook, even in the toughest of times.

She is survived by two sons, Bobbie Wayne (Amanda) Griffith Jr. of Harrisville, and Matthew Allen (Alyse) Griffith of New Hope, Pa.; her brother, Frank Puterbaugh Jr. of Milford, N.J.; and her five grandchildren, Collin, Katie and Viola Griffith, and Lucas and Logan Griffith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sister-in- law, Tina.

GRIFFITH - Visitation for Marilyn Elizabeth Griffith, who died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Forestville United Methodist Church, 124 Boyers Road, Forestville, where a memorial service in her honor will be held at 1 p.m. Pastor Ken Miller will preside.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Feed My Sheep Food Cupboard, 324 N. Main St., Slippery Rock.



