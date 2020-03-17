Marilyn "Joan" Kiser, 89, of Gaithersburg, Md., formerly of Butler, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Gaithersburg.
Born June 13, 1930, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Alice and John Brough.
Surviving are her daughter, Cathy (James) Cummiskey; her sons, Thomas, Timothy, Ronald (Sally) and Eric (Kim) Kiser; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Kiser, who passed away June 15, 2008.
Joan was a founding member of Faith United Presbyterian Church in Butler, and served that church in many capacities, from Sunday school teacher to baking the Communion bread.
She was an avid reader, baker and seamstress, but the love of her life was her family and she enjoyed traveling the world visiting them.
Her energy, positive outlook, and generous spirit are an inspiration to them. Her legacy will be felt far and wide.
KISER - A memorial service for Marilyn "Joan" Kiser, who died Thursday, March 12, 2020, will be held later this summer at Faith United Presbyterian Church.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020