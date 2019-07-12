Marilyn Maxine Tuck, 90, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Oct. 22, 1928, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Raymond "Red" and Leona (Smith) Patterson.
Marilyn was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. She had belonged to the Women's Unionville Auxiliary and was in two "500" card clubs.
Surviving are her husband, Melvin Tuck of Butler, whom she married on Nov. 10, 1950; two daughters, Pam Tuck of Butler, and Tamera (Scott) Ferry of Madison, Ohio; a son, Gary (Eileen) Tuck of East Butler; and three grandchildren, Ryan Tuck of Butler, Eric Tuck of Butler, and Joshua Ferry of Madison, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Kison.
TUCK - Friends of Marilyn Maxine Tuck, who died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 1 p.m. Sunday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Deacon Mitch Natali officiating.
Interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Contributions may be made to the Sunnyview Activity Center, 107 Sunnyview Circle, Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 12, 2019