Marilyn Miller, 87, of Grove City passed away Sunday at Orchard Manor.
Marilyn was born Jan. 25, 1932, in Boyers, the daughter of the late Paul W. and the late Elsie M. Taylor Miller.
Marilyn graduated from Grove City High School before attending Butler County Memorial School of Nursing and becoming a registered nurse in 1954.
After working for short periods in Butler and Michigan, Marilyn settled in Cleveland, working initially at University Hospital. She then began a long career in occupational health nursing, first at Reliance Electric, followed by Lucas Aerospace and then Picker International, where she retired in 2001.
While living in Cleveland, Marilyn met Joel Alexander and they enjoyed many years together with both having a strong interest in photography. Marilyn and Joel also enjoyed spending time with their families.
Marilyn is survived by her sister, Paula (Edward) Leone of Boyers, and her family, Tom, Joe, and Daniel; her brother, P. Edward (Ethel) Miller of Towanda, and his family, David, Jeff, Diane and Curtis; her nephew, Scott Miller (son of Robert); and her cousin and friend, Judy Miller. Also surviving are eight grandnephews and grandnieces; several cousins; and Joel's children, Ron, Cricket (Diana) and Debbi.
Marilyn is preceded in death by Joel Alexander, in 2012, and his son, Joel; and her younger brother, Robert in 2011.
MILLER - The family of Marilyn Miller, who died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Sara Adkins of Boyers Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will be in Eau Claire Cemetery.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 9, 2019