Marino J. (Reno) Quercio Sr., 89, of Butler passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
He was born May 23, 1931, in Worcester, Mass., and was the son of the late Frederico Quercio and the late Maria Candelmo Quercio.
Marino was self-employed in the outdoor entertainment industry for over 60 years.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, and belonged to the Miami Showmen's Association.
He enjoyed traveling, fine dining, gambling and piloting.
Marino loved spending time with family, friends, and enjoyed sharing his adventures through storytelling.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in the Korean War as an aerial photographer.
Marino was a legend in his own time.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Ekas Quercio of Butler, whom he married on July 3, 1990; three daughters, Frances Quercio-Tunc-Kip of Atlanta, Ga., Emma (Shane) Lentz of Butler, and Tamara (Kevin) Terr of Upstate N.Y.; one son, Albert F. Quercio of Atlanta, Ga.; four grandchildren, Ella Kip, Marino Lentz, Kira Woodworth and Bryn Woodworth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings; and two sons, Marino Quercio Jr. and Anthony Pruitt.
QUERCIO - A Mass of Christian burial for Marino J. (Reno) Quercio Sr., who died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, Butler.
Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.