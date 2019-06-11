Marino Joseph Quercio Jr., 28, of Erie, formerly of Butler passed away on Sunday at his residence.
He was born Feb. 11, 1991, in Livingston, N.J. to Marino Quercio Sr. and Tammy (Ekas) Quercio of Butler.
Marino worked as a counselor for Sarah Reed Children's Center in Erie, and was also employed as security with Docksider's in Erie.
Marino had one of the biggest personalities and he loved to make people laugh. He had a very kind and generous heart and was loved by many.
Marino was an avid wrestler from elementary school through college.
Marino graduated from Butler High School in 2009. He obtained a scholarship in wrestling to Gannon University in Erie, where he achieved "Academic All American" in 2013. Marino was a member of the Alpha Phi Delta fraternity and graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
He attended St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
Marino is survived by his parents mentioned above; two sisters, Emma R. Quercio-Lentz and her husband, Shane, of Kittanning, and Frances (Quercio) Kip and her husband, Tunc, of Atlanta, Ga.; and a brother, Albert Quercio of Atlanta, Ga.
He was preceded in death by both of his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his brother, Anthony Pruitt.
QUERCIO - Friends of Marino Joseph Quercio Jr., who died Sunday, June 9, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler, with the Rev. John Baver as celebrant.
Burial will take place in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 11, 2019