Marion J. Gribble, 86, of Valencia passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born Aug. 28, 1934, in Verona, and was the daughter of the late Wallace and Mabel Richardson.
Marion had been a bookkeeper for the Oakmont Country Club.
She was a member of the Penn Hills Red Hat Society.
She enjoyed playing golf, cooking, crossword puzzles and especially spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, A. Bruce Gribble; a daughter, Donna (Bill Stivason) Higgins of Butler; a son, Ronald (Kathy File) Gribble of Butler; her granddaughter, Shannon (David Henness) Griffin of Butler; and her great-grandchildren, Evin and Brody.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and a brother.
GRIBBLE - Private visitation and services for Marion J. Gribble, who died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, will be held at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Private interment will be held in Middlesex Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MS Society or Community Life Church.
