1/1
Marion J. Gribble
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion J. Gribble, 86, of Valencia passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born Aug. 28, 1934, in Verona, and was the daughter of the late Wallace and Mabel Richardson.

Marion had been a bookkeeper for the Oakmont Country Club.

She was a member of the Penn Hills Red Hat Society.

She enjoyed playing golf, cooking, crossword puzzles and especially spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, A. Bruce Gribble; a daughter, Donna (Bill Stivason) Higgins of Butler; a son, Ronald (Kathy File) Gribble of Butler; her granddaughter, Shannon (David Henness) Griffin of Butler; and her great-grandchildren, Evin and Brody.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and a brother.

GRIBBLE - Private visitation and services for Marion J. Gribble, who died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, will be held at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

Private interment will be held in Middlesex Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MS Society or Community Life Church.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved