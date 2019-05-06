Guest Book View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Center Hill Church of the Brethren North Buffalo Township , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marjean M. Shutters, 73, of North Buffalo Township passed away on Friday, surrounded by her family, at ACMH Hospital.

Marjean was born Feb. 28, 1946, in Worthington, a daughter of the late Mildred L. (Toy) and James H. Smith.

She was a 1964 graduate of Worthington High School.

After graduation, she took a job with Moonlight/Creekside Mushroom in Winfield Township. Marjean was employed as a foreman for 42 years and retired from the now Sylvan Inc. in 2008.

She was a lifetime member of the Center Hill Church of the Brethren in North Buffalo Township.

Marjean enjoyed shopping, baking and doing crossword puzzles. Her greatest love was her family and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.

Marjean is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dean W. Shutters; her son, Stephen D. (Ann) Shutters of Rayburn Township; her daughter, Danyle R. (Stephen) Hepler of Canal Fulton, Ohio; her son, Justin W. (Emalyn) Shutters of Rockville, Md.; six grandchildren, Jeremy Shutters, Riley, Kara and Ellie Hepler and Olivia and Serena Shutters.

Marjean is also survived by her four sisters, Mary Kronenberg of Cabot, Judy (Edward) Androvich of South Buffalo Township, Joan (Mark) Woodward of Natrona Heights and Julie (Dan) Oliver of Worthington; and two brothers, James C. (Beverly) Smith, of Worthington and Jeff Smith of Wyoming.

SHUTTERS - Family and friends of Marjean M. Shutters, who died Friday, May 3, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Center Hill Church of the Brethren in North Buffalo Township.

Burial will be held in Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 26 Broadway, 14th Floor New York, N.Y. 10014

To send a condolence visit,



Published in Butler Eagle on May 6, 2019

