Marjorie A. Hankey Kingan, 86, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Orchards of Saxonburg.
Born Sept. 26, 1934, in Slippery Rock, she was the daughter of Ellis Love and Margaret Kiester.
Marjorie was a retired Administrator for the Saxony Health Center, where she had served for 28 years. She was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church and the Butler Hospital Nurses' Alumni.
Surviving is her second husband, William Kingan, whom she married Nov. 17, 2001; her children, Timothy C. (Patricia) Hankey of Cabot, Barbara (Angelo) Cupelli of Butler, and Amy (Rodney) Corey of Gettysburg; one brother, W.S. "Sam" (Mary Ann) Love of Lower Burrell; two sisters, Mary Beth Eakin of Amelia Island, Fla. and Jean (James) Tinker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her stepchildren, Barbara King of Chicora, Nancy Thompson of Florida and William L. Kingan of Nixon; and four grandchildren, Jeana, Olivia, Francis and Geoffrey.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Walter Hankey, who died Sept. 26, 1999; and one brother, James H. Love.
KINGAN - Friends of Marjorie A. Hankey Kingan, who died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, will be received on from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at FOX FUNERAL HOME, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Tom Jones officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Summit Presbyterian Church, 181 Caldwell Road, Butler, PA 16002.
.