Marjorie E. Rose, 94, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at Under Our Wing in Butler.

She was born March 25, 1925, in Crafton, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Jack and Alice (Sasse) Staiger.

She was a graduate of Hampton High School in 1943.

She worked for IBM and Western Auto as a keypunch operator.

An avid reader, she also enjoyed traveling, ceramics, tolle painting and many other crafts.

She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Butler.

She is survived by one daughter, Patricia L. (Tom) Whitesell of Butler; two sons, Richard L. (Peggy) Rose of Scottsville, Va., and David R. Rose of Manassas, Va.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, William R. Staiger of Tucson, Ariz.; one sister, Shirley Baker of Hobart, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was her husband, John M. Rose Sr., whom she married in 1948, and who passed away on Feb. 4, 1978; one son, John M. Rose Jr.; two brothers, Donald Staiger and Robert Staiger; and one sister, Sandra Kost.

ROSE - Per her request, any service held will be private for Marjorie E. Rose, who died Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001.

