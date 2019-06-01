Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie J. Gordon-Neal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie J. Gordon-Neal, 82, of Tampa, Fla., died May 19 at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Tampa, Fla., while under the care of LifePath Hospice.

Born Jan. 30, 1937, in Library, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward R. Wright and Velma E. Sayre, who lived their lives in Eighty Four, Pa.

Marjorie was fortunate to have had two loves in her lifetime. She was first married on April 9, 1955, to Archie D. Gordon, who passed away on July 4, 1991, and then married on Aug. 25, 2001, to Donald "Jim" Neal, who passed away on Jan. 22, 2019.

Marjorie owned and operated a hearing aid business in New Castle, as franchisee of Beltone Hearing Aid center. Previously, she lived in Butler and worked as a secretary for several businesses.

She was a 1954 graduate of Monongahela High School in Monongahela, Pa.

In addition to being a loving wife and dedicated mother, Marjorie was a member of the Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday school classes.

She enjoyed golfing, fishing, dancing, bringing family together for holiday occasions, and was an exceptional cook.

Marjorie is survived by three children, Dale E. Gordon (Arvilla) of Tampa, Fla., Karen A. Gordon of Palm Springs, Calif., and Fred D. Gordon (Aracelly) of Coconut Creek, Fla.; and one brother, James Wright.

She was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren, Tiffiny (Garrett) Weston, James (Jill) Taylor, Nicholas Gordon, Jessica (Mike) Dickson, Megan (John) Hines, Natasha Gordon, Katie Gordon and Michelle Gordon; and nine great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her father; her mother; two spouses; a son, Richard (Jennifer) J. Gordon; a brother, Raymond Wright; and two sisters, Velma Moore and Marilynn Hommey.

GORDON-NEAL - There will be a private memorial for the family of Marjorie J. Gordon-Neal, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019. The memorial will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.



Marjorie J. Gordon-Neal, 82, of Tampa, Fla., died May 19 at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Tampa, Fla., while under the care of LifePath Hospice.Born Jan. 30, 1937, in Library, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward R. Wright and Velma E. Sayre, who lived their lives in Eighty Four, Pa.Marjorie was fortunate to have had two loves in her lifetime. She was first married on April 9, 1955, to Archie D. Gordon, who passed away on July 4, 1991, and then married on Aug. 25, 2001, to Donald "Jim" Neal, who passed away on Jan. 22, 2019.Marjorie owned and operated a hearing aid business in New Castle, as franchisee of Beltone Hearing Aid center. Previously, she lived in Butler and worked as a secretary for several businesses.She was a 1954 graduate of Monongahela High School in Monongahela, Pa.In addition to being a loving wife and dedicated mother, Marjorie was a member of the Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday school classes.She enjoyed golfing, fishing, dancing, bringing family together for holiday occasions, and was an exceptional cook.Marjorie is survived by three children, Dale E. Gordon (Arvilla) of Tampa, Fla., Karen A. Gordon of Palm Springs, Calif., and Fred D. Gordon (Aracelly) of Coconut Creek, Fla.; and one brother, James Wright.She was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren, Tiffiny (Garrett) Weston, James (Jill) Taylor, Nicholas Gordon, Jessica (Mike) Dickson, Megan (John) Hines, Natasha Gordon, Katie Gordon and Michelle Gordon; and nine great-grandchildren.Marjorie was preceded in death by her father; her mother; two spouses; a son, Richard (Jennifer) J. Gordon; a brother, Raymond Wright; and two sisters, Velma Moore and Marilynn Hommey.GORDON-NEAL - There will be a private memorial for the family of Marjorie J. Gordon-Neal, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019. The memorial will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Published in Butler Eagle on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.