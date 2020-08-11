Marjorie Jane Soule Ellis of Lyndora, 80, passed away at her beloved home at Conneaut Lake, surrounded by her family on Aug. 8, 2020, after living with cancer for more than 12 years.
She was born May 20, 1940, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Edward C. Soule Sr. and Lois Watson Soule.
Marjorie graduated from Butler High School in 1958, and adventured up to the Big Apple to become a graduate of the Grace Downs Career School in New York City. After a stint working for the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C., she returned to Butler and married Thomas W. Ellis in 1960.
She later worked as a medical secretary at Deshon VA Hospital in Butler, and was also as a secretary at the Mars Home for Youth. In addition, she was a partner of the Walter Ellis Distributor Co.
She was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Butler.
While Marjorie and Tom lived in Lyndora as their primary residence for 80 years, she and her family spent the summers at Conneaut Lake, enjoying sunny afternoons boating and swimming and cool evenings on the screen porch. She particularly loved a fast boat in the summer and a fast car any time of the year. With her family, she made the trek to Pawleys Island, S.C. yearly since the 1980s for beach vacations, and had two memorable trips with Thomas to England to visit her World War II pen pal.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Thomas; her three children, Anita M. Ellis of Crafton, Pa., Sonia J. (John) Lindell of Lyndora, and Michael T. (Stacy) Ellis of Butler; her six grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah Lindell, and Benjamin, Amanda, Stephen and Alayna Ellis; and her two pet dogs, Molly and Lucy.
Also surviving are her brother, Edward C. (Amy) Soule of Lititz, Pa.; her niece and nephew, Erin and Brandon Soule; as well as her dearly loved extended family of many cousins.
In her last weeks, her family cared for her at her lake house with the assistance of Crawford County Hospice. The family gives the hospice staff their greatest and warmest gratitude for their services.
ELLIS - In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral service for Marjorie Jane Soule Ellis, who died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
