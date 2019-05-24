Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Jean Stephenson. View Sign Service Information Edward L Raisley Funeral Home 387 Main St. Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Jean Hilliard Stephenson, 91, of Portersville passed away on Tuesday in the emergency room of Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born Aug. 8, 1927, to Frank W. and Lucille Wenner Hilliard on a dairy farm in Muddy Creek Township.

She attended the Pleasant Valley one-room school, which stood where Moraine State Park south shore office now stands, and graduated in 1945 from Muddy Creek High School.

She married Meade Stephenson on June 16, 1947, and he passed away on Nov. 29, 1992.

She worked at Altmeyers Home Store and the R.D. Dunn Candy Co., both former businesses in Butler. Later in life, she worked part-time for six years at the Ellwood City Hospital as a nurse's aide.

She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.

She enjoyed reading, camping, square dancing, country music, and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

She and her family in their travel trailer made three trips out West and to several other states and on two different trips through Canada, from Nova Scotia to British Columbia with the International Coachman. In 1988, she and her husband attended the Calgary Stampede in Alberta, Canada.

She is survived by a son, Zane Stephenson and his wife, Sue, of Portersville; her daughter, Lorraine Schumacher and her husband, Joe, of Chicora; three grandchildren, Cody Stephenson, Megan Stephenson and Emily Schumacher; and her sister, Doris Pfeifer.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Bauder; her niece, Wendy Evans; two brothers-in-law; and numerous members of her husband's family.

STEPHENSON - At her request, there will be no public visiting hours for Marjorie Jean Hilliard Stephenson, who died Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

The family will hold private services.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Portersville Volunteer EMS, 1122 W. Portersville Road, Portersville, PA 16051.

For more information or to leave an online tribute, visit



