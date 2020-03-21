Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie "Marny" Keebler Lang, 75, of Winfield Township passed away suddenly March 17, 2020.

She was born March 8, 1945, in Freeport, to Wilson and Ruth Keebler.

She graduated from Freeport High School and attended Robert Morris Business College.

She married Glenn Lang on June 5, 1965.

Marny worked for Univac and Xerox before moving back to Western Pennsylvania in 1974, and starting a family.

Marny cherished her 35 years of volunteer work as a church secretary at St. Luke Lutheran Church, during which she made many friends and touched many lives.

In all of her years, Marny's grace, resilience, love and kindness brightened the world around her and all of those she met.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn; her sons, Andrew (Melissa) of Pittsburgh, and Michael (Caroline) of Selma, N.C.; her grandchildren, Owen and Sylvan; her sister, Kathleen (Robert) Fry of Seneca; and her brothers, Richard of State College and Jack (Paula) of McMurray.

LANG - In consideration of everyone's health and safety, a private service for Marjorie "Marny" Keebler Lang, who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, was held with burial at St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery.

A public memorial service will be held this summer.

Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements.

The family requests that any memorials be directed to the St. Luke Lutheran Church Building Fund.

