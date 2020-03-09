Marjorie P. Mack, 75, of Valencia, formerly of Hampton, passed away March 8, 2020.
Born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 21, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Catherine Geil Hunkele.
An adventurous and outgoing person, Marjorie loved the outdoors, animals, and most of all being with her family and beloved grandchildren.
She was a graduate of Hampton High School, where she was involved with cheerleading and dancing. She went on to be first a nurse, and ultimately a longtime hairdresser in Valencia, where she loved taking care of her many devoted customers.
She was the loving mother of Gary (Dana) Mack, Erik Mack, and Tracy (Joe Rockwell) Mack; the sister of May Ann Zukowski, Frances Burkhart, Fred Hunkele and Dorothy Hunkele; the dear grandmother of Tyler, Kayla, Emma, Abby, McKenzie, and Khloie; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
MACK - Friends of Marjorie P. Mack, who died March 8, 2020, will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Schellhaas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where a blessing service will be held following visitation at 7 p.m.
Contributions in Marjorie's memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or .
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 9, 2020