Butler Eagle

Marjorie P. Mack

Guest Book
  • "Very sorry to hear of her loss. I used to get my hair cut..."
    - Allan Lutzic
Service Information
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marjorie P. Mack, 75, of Valencia, formerly of Hampton, passed away March 8, 2020.

Born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 21, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Catherine Geil Hunkele.

An adventurous and outgoing person, Marjorie loved the outdoors, animals, and most of all being with her family and beloved grandchildren.

She was a graduate of Hampton High School, where she was involved with cheerleading and dancing. She went on to be first a nurse, and ultimately a longtime hairdresser in Valencia, where she loved taking care of her many devoted customers.

She was the loving mother of Gary (Dana) Mack, Erik Mack, and Tracy (Joe Rockwell) Mack; the sister of May Ann Zukowski, Frances Burkhart, Fred Hunkele and Dorothy Hunkele; the dear grandmother of Tyler, Kayla, Emma, Abby, McKenzie, and Khloie; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

MACK - Friends of Marjorie P. Mack, who died March 8, 2020, will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Schellhaas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where a blessing service will be held following visitation at 7 p.m.

Contributions in Marjorie's memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or .

Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bakerstown, PA   (724) 443-1505
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.