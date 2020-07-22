Marjorie R. Haugh, 87, of Mercer, formerly of Butler, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Quality Life Services in Mercer.
She was born June 30, 1933, in Oil City, and was the daughter of the late William J. Duncan and Rita (Tucker) Duncan.
Marjorie loved being a homemaker and also worked as a draftsman for Joy Engineering in Franklin, Pa. She also worked with Brown & Williamson as a merchandiser.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler, and the Butler Art Association.
Marjorie enjoyed gardening, drawing and painting. She volunteered at Lifesteps, where she taught painting and helped the residents with their daily activities. She was recognized nationally by Eckerd Drug for her volunteer work at Lifesteps.
Marjorie is survived by her two sons, Michael D. Haugh of Granger, Ind., and John W. (Diana) Haugh of Grove City; three grandsons, John Jason (Rebecca) Haugh of Monaca, Shaun Haugh of Grove City, and Justin Haugh of Polk, Pa.; and two great-grandchildren, Liam Michael Haugh and Adelai Rose Haugh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" T. Haugh, whom she married on Aug. 18, 1952, and who passed away on Jan. 2, 2011.
HAUGH - Friends of Marjorie R. Haugh, who died Saturday, July 18, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply and wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
Memorials are suggested to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
