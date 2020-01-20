Marjorie (Pape) Smith, 79, of Slippery Rock, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, at Grove City Medical Center.
She was born May 31, 1940, in Butler, to the late Herman Pape and Dorothy Pyle.
Marjorie and her husband Paul owned Smitty's Golden Dawn in Clarion, Pa., for 20 years.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting, baking and especially loved her family.
Marjorie is survived by her loving spouse, Paul, whom she married Feb. 18, 1961; her son, Donald, and his wife Kristi Smith of Atlanta, Ga.; her daughter, Paula, and her husband Roger Newcomer of Slippery Rock; four grandchildren, Spencer and Sophia Smith, Amanda and her husband Alex Leslie, and Sara Newcomer; two great-grandchildren, Ransom and Frederick Leslie; several nieces and nephews; and her sister, Marcia Graham of Butler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Carson and Louise Yingling.
SMITH - Friends of Marjorie (Pape) Smith, who died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, at the funeral home with Cameron Niece officiating.
Private burial will take place at the Clarion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to: Homeschool Legal Defense Association, P.O. Box 3000, Purcellville, VA 20134.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 20, 2020