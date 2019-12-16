Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Viola Smiley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born July 18, 1942, in East St. Louis, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Edna DeBo Hester.

She was a member of the Mount Chestnut Presbyterian Church, where she was a former day care employee.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, Charles Noel (Becky Lou Reams) Smiley of Salzburg, Ind., and Tracey Ann Smiley of Portersville; her stepson, William Joseph Smiley; her grandchildren, Jessica Smiley, Rebecca Smiley Morse, Collin Smiley, and her great-granddaughter Mayleen Smiley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Noel Smiley, who passed away Feb. 28, 1983; and her sister, Shirley Lee Hester.

SMILEY - There will be a graveside memorial service for Marjorie Viola Hester Smiley, who died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler, with the Rev. Ron Schermerhorn of Mount Chestnut Presbyterian Church officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, Prospect.

