Mark A. Durnell, 48, of Parker passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 31, 1971, in Ellwood City, and was the son of the late Gary Wilbert Durnell and Linda (Pander) Durnell of Portersville.
Mark was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves.
He worked at AK Steel.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding motorcycles.
Surviving are his mother; his wife, Jodi (Hartle) Durnell of Slippery Rock; two sons, Brayden (Julie) Durnell of Butler, and Kyle Durnell of Slippery Rock; a daughter, Jayde (Evan) Behon of Portersville; three grandchildren; and two brothers, Jeffrey (Dawn) Durnell of North Washington, and Greg (Karla) Durnell of Ellwood City.
He was preceded in death by his father; his grandparents; and a nephew, John Durnell.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019