Service Information Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location 130 Wisconsin Ave. Cranberry Twp. , PA 16066 (724)-776-6610

Mark A. Nanna, 57, of Cranberry Township, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Sep. 28, 1962, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Willard Lee Nanna and Kathleen Roberts Nanna.

Mark was a lifetime member of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department, serving since February 1991. While proudly serving alongside the brave men and women at the Volunteer Fire Department, he held the position of fire prevention administrator for 17 years, previously working as an assistant fire administrator.

Outside of the fire department, Mark was a former co-owner of Nanna Bros., a towing company in Mars, and the head mechanic for J.J. Kennedy.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping at Clarks Campground in Tionesta for 30 years.

Above all, Mark was a loving husband, father, Pappy, brother and uncle who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 37 years, Sandra L. Tschannen Nanna, whom he married Nov. 13, 1982; his children, Janice R. King-Nanna and her husband, Patrick "P.J." King Jr., and Barbara L. Nanna and her companion, Daniel Dixon, both of Jackson Township; his grandchildren, Levi King and Shelbylynn King-Nanna; his brothers, Neal (Tracie) Nanna of Harmony, and David Nanna of Zelienople; his sister, Lynda (Larry) Weinel of Cranberry Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.

NANNA - The immediate family of Mark A. Nanna, who died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, and the fire departments, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave./PO Box 2155, Cranberry Township.

The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department will hold a service at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Additional visitation for friends and family will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Dutilh United Methodist Church, 1270 Dutilh Road, Cranberry Township, Pa., 16066.

Memorial donations may be made in Mark's honor to the , 790 Holiday Dr., Foster Plaza #11, Pittsburgh, PA., 15220.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



