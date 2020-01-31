Mark A. Watt, 46, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Butler.
Born May 24, 1973, in McCandless Township, he was the son of Constance Helm Watt and the late Willis C. Watt.
Mark had worked as a landscaper and enjoyed music and art.
He was the son of Connie Watt of Mars; the father of Arlo Reedy, Lalena Wednesday and Milo Sebastian, and is also survived by the mother of his children, Sara Reedy.
He was the brother of Michelle Kotlinski of Cranberry Township, Michael (Sherry) Watt of Wexford, and Matthew Watt of Mars; the uncle of Erin, Natasha, Desiree and Serenity; and the great-uncle of Johnathan, Luke and Emmitt.
WATT - Services are private for Mark A. Watt, who died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020