Mark Alan Knight, 63, of Dumfries, Va., formerly of Butler, passed away at his home Sept. 17, 2019, with his loving family at his side.
He was born June 1, 1956, in McKeesport, to William and Shirley Knight.
Mark worked in the gas and oil industry for 30 years.
He enjoyed fishing with his family and riding his Harley-Davidson.
Mark is survived by his wife of 38 years, Terri Knight; two sons, Ryan and Gregory Knight of Virginia; one daughter, Lisa (Chris) Laird of Butler; three grandsons; one great-granddaughter; his parents, William and Shirley Knight of Bonita Springs, Fla.; two sisters, Dawn Knight of Naples, Fla., and Jill (Mike) Ekas of Erie; and one brother, William Knight of Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Frederick.
KNIGHT - A private service for Mark Alan Knight, who died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, will be held at the family's discretion.
Online condolences can be made to www.vacremationservice.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019