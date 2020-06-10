Dr. Mark Campbell, 51, of Slippery Rock, passed away at his residence Sunday, June 7, 2020.

He was born on May 18, 1969, in Pittsburgh, to Larry and Jean (Miller) Campbell.

Mark was a smart, funny, caring person who loved his sister, parents, family, friends and many of his colleagues.

Mark graduated from Penn-Trafford High School in 1987. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Physics from the University of Pittsburgh (magna cum laude) and a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education/Physics and General Science from Slippery Rock University. He continued his educational path with a Master of Education in Secondary Guidance and Counseling from SRU (all summa cum laude) and was awarded a Doctorate in Education from the University of Pittsburgh in 2001 (also summa cum laude).

Mark possessed a quick wit and spicy sense of humor. He read The Wall Street Journal every day and knew anything and everything about Las Vegas. His prize possession was his Cadillac DTS. He particularly enjoyed classic country music, heavy metal and rotating his "faux flowers" in front of his home depending on the season of the year accented by his beloved pink flamingos. He was a talented writer and wrote many limericks and poems to honor his family and friends, especially those who were retiring. He was also the curator of a most curious dictionary. He was the SRU Rugby Advisor for twenty years where he met his dear friends, Dean Boronyak, Edwin (Eddie) Pail, Michael (Mick) John Martin, III and Matthew Jackson.

Dr. Campbell was a dedicated colleague of SRU faculty for more than 25 years as the Chair of Academic Services Department and Director of the Tutoring Center. He committed his life to helping students and impacted hundreds over the years in truly exceptional ways. Mark was dedicated to creating academic schedules that fit student needs, helped them to discover new majors and coordinated tutoring support, all done with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. Mark looked out for the best interest of each student and possessed an incredible amount of professional integrity. Walking across campus or in a meeting, Mark was always happy to stop and share a laugh and conversation; he was a kind soul who will be missed by many. One example of his goodness and generosity of spirit occurred when his sister's dog died. Mark bought her a new dog and was thereafter the best uncle Morty Seinfeld could have had.

In addition to his parents, Larry Campbell and Jean of Trafford, Pa., he is survived by his twin sister, Mimi Campbell, who lives in Grove City. In addition, he is survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded by his maternal grandmother, who passed away in Jan. 2015, Violet Miller, with whom he was very close.

CAMPBELL - A memorial for Dr. Mark Campbell, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020, will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store