Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA
16057-1012
(724)-794-2830
Mark Joseph Brazell, 78, of Slippery Rock, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
He was born March 6, 1941, in Pittsburgh.
He married Gail Danner on Aug. 13, 1980.
He was a retired sheet metal worker. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 12, and the McKees Rocks Elks Club.
He enjoyed hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Gail, at home; his children, Matthew Brazell, Mandie (Matt) Rubeck, Miranda Brazell, Morgan Brazell, Mark Brazell and Kelly Cherkes; his sister, Barbara Ehrenfeld; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Mican and Barbara Rose Carr Mican; and his brother, Ronald.
BRAZELL - Friends and family of Mark Joseph Brazell, who died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020
