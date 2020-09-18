Mark Kennedy Williams Jr., 70, of Wexford, after having warned us all that none of us are getting out of here alive, was cleared for final takeoff on Sept. 14, 2020.



Born May 20, 1950, in Pittsburgh, he excelled at asking snarky questions about the lifelong merits of algebra and hanging out with his friends on Bunny Hill as a student in Richland High School's Class of 1968.



Fascinated with aeronautics and aviation his entire life, he attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.



Because he did not suffer from painful bone spurs and was neither a loser nor a sucker, Mark served as a mechanic and instructor in the U.S. Air Force upon being drafted in 1970. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant in 1974.



He began his career as an aircraft mechanic at Butler Graham Airport, then proudly worked as lead mechanic with USAirways from 1981 until his retirement in 2004. He took great pride in his work as well as his membership in the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.



If you flew out of Pittsburgh International Airport during that time, chances are good he ensured your flight was safe. He could fix anything, make anything grow and was exceptionally good at solving crossword puzzles.



Mark is survived by three children, Mandee Williams of Pittsburgh, Nicholas Williams of Wexford, and Kevin (Robert Michelucci) Williams of Pittsburgh; as well as many friends in what he called Greater Downtown Wexford.



He was preceded in death by his father and best friend, Mark K. Williams Sr.; his mother, Savina "Viney" Roscher Williams; and his sister, Donna Claire Williams.



WILLIAMS - Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation for Mark Kennedy Williams Jr., who died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.



Arrangements were entrusted to George A. Thoma Funeral Home in Wexford.



In lieu of flowers or donations, Mark, a lifelong Republican, requested with a very colorful vocabulary to elect Joe Biden in November.









