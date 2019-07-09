Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Ann Fisher. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church 1660 N. Main St. Ext Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marlene Ann Fisher, 67, of Butler passed away Sunday at her residence following a long and courageous battle with brain cancer.She was surrounded by her loving family.

Born Dec. 30, 1951, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Hubert A. and Rita H. Lunn Michel.She grew up in Hermanon her family's farm.

Marlene was employed for 13 years as a customer service representative and underwriter for Nationwide Insurance Co.She did not miss one day of work throughout her tenure.She left her career with Nationwide to raise her family and create the loving home that would see six children and three grandchildren.

Marlene was a devout Catholic, full of faith and an active parishioner at St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Center Township.

She enjoyed gardening, watching the orioles at her bird feeder, Pittsburgh Pirates baseball, and most of all, her family.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 36 years, Robert L. Fisher Jr., whom she married on Feb. 18, 1983; six children, Shawn Fisher and his wife, Loretta, of Cranberry Township, Christine Shipos and her husband, Daryl, of Butler, and Missy, Michael, Kimberly and Sara Fisher, all of Butler; and three grandchildren, Kendyl and Kamryn Shipos and Evan Fisher.

Also surviving are two brothers, Albert Michel of Butler, and David Michel and his wife, Linda, of Butler; two sisters, Mary Konyha and her husband, William, of Butler, and Marge Paglia and her husband, Dale, of Butler; and her best friend since first grade, Rita Criley of Butler.

In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by one brother, John Anthony Michel; and one sister-in-law, Marilyn Michel.

FISHER - Family and friendsof Marlene Ann Fisher, who died Sunday, July 7, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursdayfrom St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 1660 N. Main St. Ext., Butler.

Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Butler.

For more information, please visit



Marlene Ann Fisher, 67, of Butler passed away Sunday at her residence following a long and courageous battle with brain cancer.She was surrounded by her loving family.Born Dec. 30, 1951, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Hubert A. and Rita H. Lunn Michel.She grew up in Hermanon her family's farm.Marlene was employed for 13 years as a customer service representative and underwriter for Nationwide Insurance Co.She did not miss one day of work throughout her tenure.She left her career with Nationwide to raise her family and create the loving home that would see six children and three grandchildren.Marlene was a devout Catholic, full of faith and an active parishioner at St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Center Township.She enjoyed gardening, watching the orioles at her bird feeder, Pittsburgh Pirates baseball, and most of all, her family.Marlene is survived by her husband of 36 years, Robert L. Fisher Jr., whom she married on Feb. 18, 1983; six children, Shawn Fisher and his wife, Loretta, of Cranberry Township, Christine Shipos and her husband, Daryl, of Butler, and Missy, Michael, Kimberly and Sara Fisher, all of Butler; and three grandchildren, Kendyl and Kamryn Shipos and Evan Fisher.Also surviving are two brothers, Albert Michel of Butler, and David Michel and his wife, Linda, of Butler; two sisters, Mary Konyha and her husband, William, of Butler, and Marge Paglia and her husband, Dale, of Butler; and her best friend since first grade, Rita Criley of Butler.In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by one brother, John Anthony Michel; and one sister-in-law, Marilyn Michel.FISHER - Family and friendsof Marlene Ann Fisher, who died Sunday, July 7, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursdayfrom St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 1660 N. Main St. Ext., Butler.Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Butler.For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net Published in Butler Eagle on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close