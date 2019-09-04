Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Annette Hancock. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Marlene Annette Hancock, 81, of Butler Township went to Heaven on Aug. 20 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.

Born Dec. 12, 1937, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Earl Sidney Protzman and Marie Bessie (Heyl) Protzman.

Marlene graduated from Perry High School in Pittsburgh.

She enjoyed hunting, gardening and crafting. She also loved camping with her family. Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and sister, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Dennis J. Hancock and his wife, Patti, of Butler; her daughter, Tracy Caldwell and her husband, Brian, of Butler; her son, Lloyd Hancock and his wife, Paula, of Valencia; her grandchildren, Candace Stitt and her husband, Paul, of Prospect, Amanda Hancock and Erica Hancock, both of Mars, Zackery Hancock of Ingomar, and Laura Hancock of Tucson, Ariz.; her great-grandchildren, Paisley and Jade Stitt of Prospect; her brother, Terrance Protzman and his wife, Jean, of Cheswick; and her sister, Jacqueline Lombardi of Allison Park.

In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Protzman; and her ex-husband, Lloyd Hancock.

Special thanks and appreciation go to the wonderful and caring staff at Life Butler County, for their help and support during Marlene's last days.

HANCOCK - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Marlene Annette Hancock, who died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at North Main Street Church of God, 1201 N. Main St. Ext., Butler, with Pastor Brandon Lenhart officiating. A lunch will follow the service.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor directly to the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



