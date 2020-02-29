Marlene K. Pope, 57, of West Sunbury, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Marlene was born Sept. 17, 1962, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late Donald E. and Ruth Ann Benesh Gilmore.
Marlene was a Catholic and in her earlier years, attended Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora.
Marlene was a 1980 graduate of Karns City Area High School.
She was a U.S. Army veteran.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed the company of her cats.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Kent A. Pope; two children, Christina L. Pope Fitzwater and her husband, Colton, of Middlebury, Pa., and Chase H. Pope of West Sunbury; a sister, Maria A. Ray of Petrolia; a brother, Donald E. Gilmore Jr. of McKeesport; four grandchildren, Jeremy, Sebastian, Riley and Cadence; her uncle and aunt, Jack and Lane Benesh of Atlanta, Ga.; a niece, Tricia L. Evans and a great nephew, John Evans, both of Pittsburgh; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by a niece, Nicole Gaudin; and a brother-in-law, Barry D. "Buzz" Ray.
POPE - Per her wishes, there will be no public service for Marlene K. Pope, who died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020