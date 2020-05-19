Marlene Miller
Marlene Kuhn Miller, 73, of Oriental, N.C., passed away on May 13, 2020, at home.
Marlene was born in Butler, and graduated from Butler Area High School.
She earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees in exceptional education.
Her life was dedicated to education programs focused on children and adults with disabilities.
After 29 years in Wisconsin, Marlene and her husband, Bob, retired to Oriental, N.C.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob"; her son, Casey; her daughter-in-law, Jessica; a grandson, Jack; and a granddaughter, Riley.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, William and Pauline Kuhn.
MILLER - There will be a memorial celebrating the life of Marlene Kuhn Miller, who died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, when it is safe for groups to gather.
Arrangements were handled by Bryant Funeral Home and Cremations, Alliance, N.C.
Please visit www.bryantfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 19, 2020.
May 19, 2020
I was neighbor to Bob and Marlene Miller for many years in Plover. She was a very warm hearted and caring person. My deepest sympathies to Bob and Casey.
Valerie Stanczyk
Valerie Stanczyk
