Marlin D. Sarvey
Marlin D. Sarvey, 102, of Prospect, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, 443 Main St., Prospect.
A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of the Butler Eagle.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jay Bryan Funeral Home
JUN
29
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Jay Bryan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jay Bryan Funeral Home
443 Main St
Prospect, PA 16052
(724) 865-2550
