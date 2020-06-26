Marlin D. Sarvey, 102, of Prospect, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, 443 Main St., Prospect.
A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of the Butler Eagle.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.