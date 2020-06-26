Marlin Daniel Sarvey, 102, of Prospect, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence.

Marlin was born March 24, 1918, in Hawthorne, Clarion County, and was the son of Sylas Marlin and Effie Bowser Sarvey, and his stepmother, Bessie Aggas Sarvey.

Marlin was self-employed and was the founder and owner of M.D. Sarvey Plumbing and Heating in the 1940s. He retired in 1983.

Marlin was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in World War II.

He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Prospect, Syria Shriners in New Castle, Masonic Victory Lodge 694 in Butler, and the Lorraine Commandery in Butler. He had been a member of Prospect Volunteer Fire Co. and Good Sam's Motorhome Camping Club.

Marlin enjoyed music, especially gospel, mowing the lawn, gardening, dancing, tinkering in his garage, traveling by motorhome, and of course he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include one son, Marlin "Sonny" (Judy) Sarvey of Prospect; four daughters, Shirley Bilowich of Butler, Peg Goehring of Evans City, Ruth Fisher of West Liberty, and Tammy (Don) Stewart of West Sunbury; two brothers, Walter Sarvey of Butler, and Earl (Gert) Sarvey of Renfrew; one sister, Amy Murphy of Butler; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great- great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Wolfe Sarvey, whom he married Sept. 24, 1940. They were married for 76 years before she died on Jan. 1, 2017.

He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Ralph, Vernon, Percy and Harold; six sisters, Pearl, Viola, Joy, Freda, Rosella and Betty; three stepbrothers, William, Clifford and David Aggas; and by five stepsisters, Beulah Aggas Sarvey, Evelyn Aggas Maul, Catherine Aggas Heaney, Nellie Aggas Sabol and Lizzie Aggas Reed.

SARVEY - Visitation for Marlin Daniel Sarvey, who died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, 443 Main St., Prospect.

A private family funeral will be held Tuesday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Prospect, with Pastor Margarethe Galbraith-Cordes.

Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park and Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Prospect, or to the Prospect Volunteer Fire Co.









