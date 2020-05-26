Marque A. Branch
2005 - 2020
Marque A. Branch, 14, of Butler, passed away at his home Saturday, May 23, 2020.
He was born June 21, 2005, in Butler, to Courtney Maynard and Mark Branch.
Marque was known to be loving, caring, generous, helpful and supportive. His family called him "their protector." He even helped raise his little sister.
Marque enjoyed the outdoors, horses and sports. Above all else, he loved his family and friends and will be missed by all.
In addition to his parents, Marque is survived by his sisters, Mariah Branch and Gionna Price.
BRANCH - Visitation will be held privately for Marque A. Branch, who died Saturday, May 23, 2020.
The funeral will follow at Orchard Hill Church, 107 Staley Ave., Butler, with Pastor Brady Randall officiating.
All arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
