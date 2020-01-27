Butler Eagle

Marsha Codispot (1944 - 2020)
Service Information
Obituary
Marsha (Renno) Codispot, 75, of Butler, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
She was born Aug. 3, 1944, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late William Renno and the late Edna Mae Morris Renno.
Marsha was a homemaker.
She was a member of First English Lutheran Church.
Marsha enjoyed bowling, card clubs, casinos, Bible study, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, Robert Codispot, and his wife, Traci, of Butler; one daughter, Kimberly J. Schnur, and her husband, Chad, of Butler; five grandchildren, Lea, Matthew and Luke Codispot, and Summer and Lacee Schnur; one great-grandson, David Hall; one sister, Sandra Sheppeck, of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Codispot, whom she married on Feb. 23, 1963, and who passed away on Feb. 27, 2014; and one sister, Patricia Peoples.
CODISPOT - Friends of Marsha (Renno) Codispot, who died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Kimberly Van Driel, of First English Lutheran Church, officiating.
Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 320 Bilmar St., Pittsburgh, Pa., 15205.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 27, 2020
