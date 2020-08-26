Marsha E. Matson, 83, of Butler, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Lowrie House in Butler.
She was born July 17, 1937, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Gerald T. Stepp and Ruth (Hagan) E. Stepp.
She was a 1955 graduate of Butler High School.
Marsha was a loving and devoted mother. She was a member of the 500 Club starting in 1955, and also a member of AARP.
Marsha volunteered at Katie's Kitchen for five years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards, going to the casinos, traveling and crocheting.
Marsha was a former member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She is survived by three sons, Gerald L. Raabe and his wife, Michelle, of Butler, Scott D. Matson and his wife, Valerie, of Knox, Pa., and Kenneth C. Raabe Jr. and his wife, Amy, of Butler; seven grandchildren, Shayla Engleka, Eric Raabe, Nathan Raabe, Colten Raabe, Hallie Raabe, Michael Taylor and Kristen Taylor; one great-grandchild, Ella Engleka; one sister, Karen A. Dunn and her husband, Dale, of Butler; one brother, Larry G. Stepp and his wife, Stephanie, of Beaver; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth C. Raabe, whom she married on Jan. 7, 1956, and who died on Jan. 27, 1971; her second husband, James R. Matson, whom she married on March 3, 1972, and who died on June 13, 2013; and her son, Marl E. Raabe.
MATSON - There will be no public visitation for Marsha E. Matson, who died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
A private graveside service took place at Greenlawn Burial Estates with the Rev. James Neal officiating.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
Memorial donations may be made in Marsha's honor to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
