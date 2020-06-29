Marsha Steiner Fox, 70, died peacefully at her beloved home in Saxonburg Friday, June 26, 2020, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born Aug. 12, 1949, in Chicora, to Harold and Ethel Steiner, she was a valedictorian of Knoch High School's Class of 1967.
She worked for The Kennedy Center and Voice of America in Washington, D.C., before world travels took her to San Francisco, where "Missy" joined The Last Hoo-Rahs, a vintage cheerleading brigade.
While raising her family back in Saxonburg, she graduated summa cum laude from Slippery Rock University.
She relished her career at Karns City High School, where she directed the gifted program and taught Honors English until her 2013 retirement.
Marsha will be remembered for her exceptional musical taste, her myriad puns, and her affinity for Chinese buffets.
An avid reader and meticulous list-maker, she delighted in maintaining contact with her vast network of students and friends around the world.
She is survived by a daughter, Ashleigh (George) Fox; a son, Cameron Fox; her dog, Garp; her cat, Chai; and her siblings, Robert (Kathy) Steiner, Sandra Steiner Jones, and Timothy (Joy) Steiner; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is elated to be reunited with her parents; her brother, Mark "Bucky" Steiner; Koozebane the cat; Max the dog; and her cherished husband, Edward C. Patterson.
FOX - Friends of Marsha Steiner Fox, who died Friday, June 26, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, in Saxonburg.
A private burial will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
In honor of Marsha's infectious smile, donations may be made to Smile Train, a charity providing corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates, at www.smiletrain.org.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 29, 2020.