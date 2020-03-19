Marshall B. Cumberland, 78, of Butler, formerly of Findlay, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 19, 1941, in Butler, and was the son of the late Roy B. Cumberland and the late Pauline (Stevenson) Cumberland.
Marshall worked for the Steam Fitter Local 356, 47 and 449, and retired in 2004. He drove a truck after retirement.
Marshall was a member of Hannahstown Baptist Church. He was a member of his church choir in Findlay, Ohio.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, reading his Bible and studying the word of God.
He is survived by his fiancée, Elizabeth Hoffman of Butler; two daughters, Michele (William) Carboni of Fombell, and Carrie Wilson and her companion, La Moine Leech of Fenelton; one son, Roy B. (Mandy) Cumberland II of Saxonburg; eight grandchildren, Jason Geible, Meagan Bailey, Joshua Hall, Bethany Hall, Kayla Hall, Jacob Shewalter, Drayke Cumberland and Rider Hall; 10 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Diane Hortert of Butler, Sharon Pengryn of Butler, Raylene Bachman of Virginia, and Robin Cumberland; three brothers, Garry Cumberland of Butler, Terry Cumberland of West Virginia, and Mark Cumberland of Butler; and a number nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Janet Lepley; two nieces; and one nephew.
CUMBERLAND - There will be no public visitation for Marshall B. Cumberland, who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, as per the state and federal mandates regarding no more than 10 at a public gathering.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday at Butler County Memorial Park, 380 Evans City Road, Butler, with the Rev. Mark Wagner and the Rev. Terry Cumberland officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020