Service Information
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
102 S Argyle St
Petrolia , PA 16050
(724)-756-2710
Visitation
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
102 S Argyle St
Petrolia , PA 16050
Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Petrolia Presbyterian Church
107 S. Argyle St
Petrolia , PA
Service
11:00 AM
Petrolia Presbyterian Church
107 S. Argyle St
Petrolia , PA
Obituary

Martha E. Sweeney, 96, of Petrolia joined her loving husband, Ralph "Tim," in heaven Saturday.

Martha was born Nov. 13, 1922, to Harry C. Miller and Jane K. Creeks.

Martha was a lifelong resident of Petrolia and a lifelong member of the Petrolia Presbyterian Church where she was the choir director for many years. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing duets with her husband.

Martha was a member of the Eastern Star and was an avid golfer and bowler. She loved her Pittsburgh sports teams.

Martha worked in the cafeteria in many of the area schools over the years for the Karns City Area School District.

She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother and doting grandmother and great-grandmother, with her focus always on her family.

Martha's memory will be cherished by her daughters, Kathleen L. Bowser of Petrolia and Patricia C. Craig and her husband, Edward, of Chicora; her son-in-law, Ben Zappa of Ridgway; her grandchildren, Debra Gamble, Bette Landgraf, Patrick Sweeney, Tedd Sweeney, Carri Karenbauer, Joel Bowser, Dustin Bowser and his wife, Kayla, Jarod Craig and his wife, Nicole, Natalie Deal and her husband, Terry, and Matthew Craig and his wife, Jill; 11 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Martha's family would like to thank her special caregivers, Bette Landgraf (granddaughter), Jeanne Kepple, Heather Shelkey and Sherry Smith for their loving care and support.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph B. "Tim" Sweeney, whom she married on Aug. 16, 1940, and who passed away on Aug. 6, 1993; her son, Thomas P. Sweeney; her daughter, Cheryl S. Zappa; her brothers, Jack, Robert and William Miller; and a sister, Dorothy Walker.

Martha was the last surviving member of her family.

SWEENEY - The family of Martha E. Sweeney, who died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 102 Argyle St., Petrolia.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Petrolia Presbyterian Church, 107 S. Argyle St., Petrolia, with Pastor Jim Lewis officiating.

In lieu of gifts and flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Martha's honor to Karns City Regional Ambulance Service, 110 Jamison St., Petrolia, PA 16050.

Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.

To leave a condolence for Martha's family, or view a tribute honoring her life, visit



