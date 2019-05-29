Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha J. Fetterly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on Nov. 24, 1930, in Ambridge, a daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Bernard and Ruth E. Toy Fetterly.

She was a retired elementary school teacher in Rochester, a passionate educator dedicated to her students.

She was a 1948 graduate of Rochester High School and received her B.S. degree in education in 1952, from Wittenberg University.

Martha was a member of Seaman Memorial Chapel in the Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople, and was a faithful organist at the New Haven Court of the Seaman Memorial Chapel. She was a former choir director of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Brighton, and an organist with the former First Lutheran Church in Beaver Falls.

Martha tutored many students over the years in Beaver County, especially in English as a second language.

Surviving are a sister, Mary F. Jarrett of Zelienople; two nieces; four nephews; and several great- nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George B. and the Rev. Walter P. Fetterly; and a brother-in-law, Richard L. Jarrett.

The family would like to thank the staff at New Haven Court for the loving care given to Martha.

FETTERLY - Friends of Martha J. Fetterly, who died Monday, May 27, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday in the Seaman Memorial Chapel, Zelienople, Passavant Retirement Community. Officiating will be the Rev. Susie Esseck.

Interment will follow in St. Petersburg Cemetery, St. Petersburg, Clarion County.

Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 349 Adams St., Rochester.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Dr., Zelienople, PA 16063.

Please visit



Martha J. Fetterly, 88, of Zelienople, formerly of New Brighton passed away on Monday at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.She was born on Nov. 24, 1930, in Ambridge, a daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Bernard and Ruth E. Toy Fetterly.She was a retired elementary school teacher in Rochester, a passionate educator dedicated to her students.She was a 1948 graduate of Rochester High School and received her B.S. degree in education in 1952, from Wittenberg University.Martha was a member of Seaman Memorial Chapel in the Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople, and was a faithful organist at the New Haven Court of the Seaman Memorial Chapel. She was a former choir director of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Brighton, and an organist with the former First Lutheran Church in Beaver Falls.Martha tutored many students over the years in Beaver County, especially in English as a second language.Surviving are a sister, Mary F. Jarrett of Zelienople; two nieces; four nephews; and several great- nieces and great-nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George B. and the Rev. Walter P. Fetterly; and a brother-in-law, Richard L. Jarrett.The family would like to thank the staff at New Haven Court for the loving care given to Martha.FETTERLY - Friends of Martha J. Fetterly, who died Monday, May 27, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday in the Seaman Memorial Chapel, Zelienople, Passavant Retirement Community. Officiating will be the Rev. Susie Esseck.Interment will follow in St. Petersburg Cemetery, St. Petersburg, Clarion County.Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 349 Adams St., Rochester.The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Dr., Zelienople, PA 16063.Please visit www.williammurphyfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close