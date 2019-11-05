Martha Jane Crail, 94, of Cabot, formerly of Meridian passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
She was born April 20, 1925, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Hugh J. McLaughlin and Helen (Knoch) McLaughlin.
Martha was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Butler. She was an active member of the Meridian Women's Club. She was an advocate of Butler Community College, where she worked in the admission office in its first years. She retired from the Butler County Clerk of Courts Office, where she did marriage licenses. Martha was an original member of WQED.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing and her boxer dogs, but her family was her biggest priority.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Guziak (John E. Craven Jr.) Craven of Pittsburgh; her grandson, Daniel Lee Guziak of Monroeville; a sister, Helen M. Cronk of Granby, Conn.; a number of nephews and nieces; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Crail, who died Feb. 19, 1999; a daughter, Jane E. Shearer; and two sisters, June D. May and Audrey L. Bair.
CRAIL - Friends of Martha Jane Crail, who died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 Sunset Drive, Butler, with Pastor Joel Benson officiating.
Private interment will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 Sunset Drive, Butler, PA 16001, or Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
