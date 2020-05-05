Martha Jane (Zilafro) Keasey, 89, of Butler passed away peacefully Saturday, May 2, 2020.
She was born Aug. 15, 1930, in Parker, to Joseph Allen Zilafro and Ethel (Stewart) Zilafro Bartley.
She attended school in West Freedom and was a 1948 graduate of Parker City High School.
Martha married Howard L. Keasey on May 23, 1949, in Cumberland, Md.
She worked as a bookkeeper in the Butler offices of both Central Chemical Corp. and Spang & Co.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren, dining out, shopping and traveling. Martha possessed a strong work ethic and enjoyed yardwork and looking after her home. She also cherished long-lasting friendships with many of her neighbors.
She was a charter member of Faith United Presbyterian Church.
Martha is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Matthew Edinger of North Easton, Mass.; and by two beloved grandchildren, Madison and Callen Edinger.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Kathleen Ann Keasey; and her brothers, James, Joseph and John Zilafro.
KEASEY - Due to the many restrictions imposed during the current pandemic, there will be no public visitation for Martha Jane (Zilafro) Keasey, who died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
Interment will be in North Side Cemetery in Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Martha's memory may be made to the American Lung Association of Pennsylvania, 810 River Ave #140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 5, 2020.