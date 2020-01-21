Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha June Fleming. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 (724)-791-2484 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha June Fleming, 95, of Parker, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, Jan. 18, 2020, at Butler Hospital.

She was born May 6, 1924, in St. Petersburg, and was the daughter of the late Rod Ezra and Ethel Mary (Dunkle) Best.

Martha attended St. Petersburg High School.

She was married to the late John L. Fleming. They were married on Nov. 5, 1945.

She was a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and was a past member of the Methodist Church.

She had worked at Grants Department Store in Ohio.

Martha and John later moved to Eau Claire to be near their daughter, Sandra, and their grandchildren, whom she loved very dearly.

Martha and John were married for 59 years until John's passing. Then she moved in 2011 to the Parker Personal Care in Parker, where she made many friends and she will be missed.

Surviving are her granddaughter, Sally Bell and her husband, Doug, of Polk, Pa.; her grandson Matthew and his wife, Doreen, of Branchburg, N.J.; her great-granddaughter, Lindsey Rasczyk and her husband, Dave; her great-grandson, Ryan of Dover, N.J.; her granddaughter, Laurene Callander of Branchburg, N.J.; her grandson, Matthew Jr. of Glenmoore, Pa.; her sister, Helen Wetzel of Emlenton; and her son-in-law, David Callander of Parker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Fleming; her daughter, Sandra K. Callander; her granddaughter, Julie K. Kiskadden; three brothers, Ralph Best, Dick Best and Paul Best; and six sisters, Blanch Ketner, Ruth Garris, Lottie Reed, Grace Garris, Mary Garris and Mable Chaffee.

FLEMING - Friends of Martha June Fleming, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at St. Petersburg Cemetery.

